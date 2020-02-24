Your pillow could be the reason why you can't get a good night's sleep

There's no shortage of options in the pillow aisle: memory foam, down, back sleeper, side sleeper, and stomach sleeper, curved, straight. But do they make a difference and what qualities should you really look out for?

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital sleep physician Dr. Luis Ortiz said it's good to have options, but customers need to know what they are looking for.

He said research on pillows has shown us that too many people are sleeping with uncomfortable ones.

“It’s unusual because you’re spending eight hours in bed with something that makes you uncomfortable," said Dr. Ortiz.

Other than comfort, he said people in search of the perfect pillow should concentrate on neck support that keeps your head in a neutral position.

Dr. Ortiz said if your pillow is too large, it can force down your head and block your airway. Your breathing isn't going to be good.

"Vice versa,” he said, “if your pillow is too small, or not supportive enough, your neck is hyperextended. That's going to create neck strain."

Dr. Ortiz said choices are great. Side, stomach and back sleepers, as well as those who get too hot, may all benefit from options out there. But, he said, don't take the label's word for it.

"It's all individual-based," he said. "You need to test out a pillow and see if that works for you."

Many stores, like Sleep Number, have exchange policies for unsatisfied customers.

When you do find the right pillow, don't use it for too long. The National Sleep Foundation recommends getting a new one every 18 months.

