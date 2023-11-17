YouTube testing new AI feature that emulates voices of popular singers

article

YouTube has developed a new way for users to show their musical creativity on its platform.

The video sharing and social media company has a new AI tool called Dream Track that lets users auto-generate a 30-second music track emulating singers.

When a user hums a song on the platform and picks an artist appearing in the tool, an original short soundtrack featuring the AI-generated voice of that artist is created in a YouTube Short post.

YouTube teamed up with nine artists for the endeavor, including Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan.

In a blog post, YouTube said the tool helps the company explore how it can help create deeper connections between artists, creators, and their fans.

RELATED: Google's got you humming: New YouTube feature helps you find that song you can't name

To give creators an idea of how Dream Track works, YouTube released two sample tracks from Puth and T-Pain on the platform.

The announcement of Dream Track comes as YouTube continues instituting new rules for AI content. Some new guidelines require creators to reveal whether they used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic-looking videos.

Additionally, creators that fail to disclose whether they used AI tools to make "altered or synthetic" videos face penalties, including having their content removed or suspended from YouTube's revenue sharing program, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





