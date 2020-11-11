Expand / Collapse search
YouTube down: Company says they’re working to fix outage

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago

FOX TV Digital Team


FILE - In this photo illustration a YouTube logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - If you are unable to watch a video on YouTube, you are not alone, according to the company.

YouTube posted a tweet Wednesday stating that their team is aware of the issue and are working to rectify it.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” the tweet read.

According to DownDetector.com, 284,273 people reported the YouTube outage with a bulk of the reports coming from the United States’ northeastern region.

Check back for updates.