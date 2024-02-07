ZooTampa's Manatee Critical Care Center nominated one of best zoo exhibits in country

article

ZooTampa's Manatee Critical Care Center has just been nominated as one of the best zoo exhibits in the country.

The zoo was nominated for helping rescue, rehabilitate, and release hundreds of manatees.

It's part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards, but they need your help to claim the top spot!

At the moment, ZooTampa's manatee center is ranked 11th of 20, but you have until March 4 to get them to the No. 1 spot. Voters can cast their vote once a day.

For a link to the list, click here. According to the site, the center has been aiding injured manatees since its founding in 1991, and it was the first manatee critical care center ever built specifically to care for manatees who are injured or ill.