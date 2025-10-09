ZooTampa celebrates the birth of two Komodo dragons

The Brief Two Komodo dragons hatched at ZooTampa at Lowry Park. This is the second time the endangered species has been successfully bred in the Zoo’s 95-year history. The parents are 15-year-old mother Aanjay and 14-year-old father Titus.



Two Komodo dragons have hatched at ZooTampa after a nine-month incubation period.

What we know:

The babies came into the world last month under the watchful eye of ZooTampa's herpetology and veterinary teams.

Each egg is about the size of a goose egg and weighs about the same as a stick of butter, 100 grams.

The team used candling imaging and genetic testing to make sure they were developing properly.

They could even determine the sex of the dragons prior to hatching, by blood samples.

"This is another important achievement for the entire zoo and a significant milestone for the animal care team," said Dan Costell, Curator of Herpetology at ZooTampa. "Komodo dragons are one of the planet’s most fascinating species, and these hatchlings represent a hopeful future for the species. They will serve as wonderful ambassadors for their wild counterparts as they help us raise awareness about conservation needs."

Big picture view:

Komodo dragons are the largest lizards on earth, reaching up to 10 feet in length and can weigh up to 150 lbs. They can run up to 12 miles per hour and their bite is venomous. There are an estimated 1,400 adult Komodo dragons left in the wild. They’re found natively only in the islands of Komodo National Park in Indonesia.

What's next:

The new baby dragons will make their public debut later this fall after they grow a bit and get used to their new world.

