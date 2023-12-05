2 'advanced age' manatees transported from Miami Seaquarium to ZooTampa

article

Three manatees were transported from Miami Seaquarium to SeaWorld Orlando and ZooTampa at Lowry Park, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Romeo and Juliet, both over 65 years old and weighing over 3,000 pounds, had resided at the Miami Seaquarium since the late 1950s and were safely transported to ZooTampa. Under the direction of FWS, members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership assisted with the transport.

Clarity, an adult female manatee that had resided at the Miami Seaquarium since 2009 when she was rescued with watercraft-related injuries, was transported to SeaWorld Orlando.

FWS described the transport process as ‘complex’ due to advanced age, preexisting health conditions, and the large size of the manatees. They were each prepared for transport, loaded into specialized vehicles, and accompanied by an experienced team of veterinarians and animal care specialists, according to officials.

Juliet (Photo courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

In November, a video showing Romeo swimming alone in a tank at the Miami Seaquarium generated outcry.

Romeo (Photo courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

"We are grateful to all organizations involved in this intricate operation including law enforcement partners for successfully transporting Romeo and Juliet to ZooTampa," stated the Zoo’s Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Education and Conservation Dr. Cynthia Stringfield. "Our team of experts, alongside specialists from numerous organizations including USFWS, FWC, and the MRP will review the health assessment to determine the next steps and long-term plan for both animals."