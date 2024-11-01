ZooTampa welcomes endangered baby ape

The ZooTampa family is growing.

An endangered siamang baby was born on the evening of Sunday, October 27, to mother Hutan and father Sensei.

The little siamang is clinging to its mother tightly and has been observed nursing.

The newest siamang joins older sister Kazuki, who is three years old.

An endangered siamang baby was born. Image is courtesy of ZooTampa.

"The entire ZooTampa family is very excited about the expansion of our siamang family," said Chris Massaro, Chief Zoological Officer. "Siamangs are endangered, so every birth is extremely important and a sign of hope for the species. The baby is doing well and guests visiting the Zoo may get a glimpse of the new arrival in the coming days."

According to ZooTampa, siamangs the largest of the gibbon species are black-furred apes with long arms and opposable thumbs and toes.

Siamang gibbons live in treetops in the tropical forests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

They are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List due to habitat destruction, degradation and fragmentation of their habitats, and opportunistic poaching.

It will be a few weeks before the sex of the baby is known.

