Smart Tips for Dog-Friendly Road Trips

Summer is on the horizon and road trip season will be in full swing. But actually, road trips can be a year-round adventure. Whether you're heading to the coast for a weekend getaway or driving cross-country, bringing your dog along for the ride can make the journey even more rewarding. With a little preparation and some thoughtful planning, you can make sure your trip is safe, stress-free, and full of happy memories—for both you and your pup.

Before You Go

Start with the basics: identification.

Make sure your dog is wearing a secure collar with an ID tag that includes your current cell phone number. If your dog has a microchip (which we strongly recommend), double-check that the registration is up to date with your current contact information. For longer trips, consider attaching a temporary tag with your destination address.

Health and safety are key.

Schedule a vet visit if your dog is due for vaccinations or a check-up. It’s also a good idea to bring along a copy of your dog’s vaccination records, especially if you’ll be staying at pet-friendly hotels or visiting parks with pet restrictions. Don’t forget any medications your dog needs—bring extra in case of delays.

Plan ahead for pet-friendly lodging.

Not all hotels or rentals allow dogs, and those that do may have restrictions based on size, breed, or number of pets. Book in advance and confirm their pet policy before you arrive.

Get your dog road-ready.

If your dog isn’t used to long car rides, take a few short practice drives leading up to the trip. This helps reduce anxiety and lets you spot any issues—like motion sickness—before you’re on the road for hours.

Pack like a pro.

Bring your dog’s food and water, bowls, leash, waste bags, brush, shampoo, towel, first-aid kit, and favorite toy. Familiar items like a blanket or bed from home can help your dog feel more secure in unfamiliar environments. And don’t forget a printed photo of your dog, just in case you get separated and need to make a lost pet flyer quickly.

Map your route with breaks in mind.

Dogs need time to stretch, sniff, and take care of business. Plan for regular stops where your dog can safely get out of the car and move around. Check the weather for your entire route—aim to avoid traveling during storms or extreme temperatures.

Planning on any non-dog-friendly events?

If you’ll be attending a wedding, amusement park, or gathering where your pup isn’t invited, arrange for pet care in advance. Many destinations have trusted boarding facilities or pet-sitting services—just be sure to read reviews and call ahead.

On the Road

Timing is everything.

Feed your dog several hours before you leave—not right before you get in the car. Some dogs get carsick when they travel on a full stomach. Also, make time for a long walk or some energetic play before departure. A tired dog is often a happy, relaxed passenger.

Safety first, always.

As cute as it may be, don’t let your dog hang their head out of the window—it can be dangerous.

Never leave your dog alone in the car.

Whether it’s hot or cold, cars can quickly become dangerous. Even with windows cracked, temperatures can climb or drop rapidly, putting your dog at serious risk. If you need to stop somewhere dogs aren’t allowed, bring someone who can stay with them—or skip the stop altogether.

Keep the routine.

Dogs thrive on consistency. Try to stick to their usual schedule for meals, walks, and bathroom breaks. This will help them feel calm and settled, even in a new environment.

Most of all, enjoy the journey.

One of the best parts of traveling with your dog is the shared experience. Whether you're hiking new trails, exploring small towns, or simply watching the sunset from a rest stop, take time to appreciate these moments together.

