5 ways to support veterans today (and every day)

article

On November 11, 1918, the conflict then known as the Great War (and now called World War I) came to an end. A year later, the United States chose to commemorate that day with the founding of Armistice Day, an event that has evolved over the years into what we know today as Veterans Day. It’s one of the most sacred holidays in the U.S., a chance for the citizens of this country to pause and reflect, and show their gratitude for the sacrifices made by the people who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

But how, other than spending a few moments in solemn thought, can people – and especially families – celebrate Veterans Day? We’ve pulled together five good ways anyone can honor Veterans Day. Most of these activities are kid-friendly, but having youngsters at home isn't a requirement: Honoring our troops is an activity fit for people of any age. Read on for more.

Attend an official Veterans Day celebration

On November 11, 1921, an unknown soldier was interred in Arlington Cemetery, on a hill overlooking the Potomac River. That ceremony was echoed in England and France on the same day, with unidentified servicemen buried in places of great honor: Westminster Abbey and the Arc de Triomphe. Since then, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been a focal point, not just for Veterans Day – though it does play a key role in the holiday each year – but as a revered national monument.

Now, every year, the United States of America recognizes one of its most sacred holidays with a ceremony that begins promptly at 11 a.m ET., when a Presidential wreath is laid at the Tomb and "taps" is played, followed by a ceremony in a nearby amphitheater.

But for those who can’t make the trip to Arlington, there are Veterans Day celebrations held across the country. Consider attending a parade in support of our servicepeople or another local ceremony. A complete list of officially recognized sites can be found here .

2023's official Veterans Day poster, designed by Gene Russell, an Army Infantry Veteran and VA employee.

Visit a national park

The National Parks Service welcomes visitors for free on Veterans Day every year – a fitting offer, as many of our National Parks have ties to the military and our national history.

"Many national parks," writes the National Parks Service of its ties to Veterans Day, "have direct connections to the American military—there are dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of American veterans. In addition, every national park is part of our collective identity that defines who we are and where we came from as a nation. They are tactile reminders of the values, the ideals, and the freedoms that our veterans protect."

You can find a list of parks with direct ties to military history here , but as the NPS argues, any national park has resonance on this important holiday: "The majestic landscapes, natural wonders, and patriotic icons that we cherish as a society have also inspired military members through the years. The Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, the USS Arizona Memorial, and the Statue of Liberty are just a few of the national parks that have served as reminders of home to those stationed abroad. On Veterans Day, or any day, honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country with a visit to a national park."

Make a care package or write a letter

Even when the United States is not actively at war, our armed services are deployed on missions across the globe. One of the best ways to celebrate Veterans Day is to stretch out a hand of friendship to someone serving far from home.

Nonprofit organizations like Blue Star Moms and Operation Gratitude put together care packages for our service members, and this Veterans Day, consider reaching out either to a local or national organization with a similar mission to make sure our service members feel appreciated and celebrated with a little piece of home. And if you want to make things even more festive, you could host a care package party with friends and family members who also want to make a difference.

Volunteer with a VA hospital

While there are people serving their country abroad and at home right now, Veterans Day is also when we honor those whose days on active duty have come to an end. One of the best ways to celebrate Veterans Day is to pay a visit to some of those people by volunteering with a local VA hospital or another organization that serves and supports veterans.

You can begin the volunteer process here , or reach out to your local VA to find out the organization’s most pressing current needs. And last, but not least, if you’re a parent, consider teaming up with a teacher on this one – a class visit could go a long way to brightening some days and eliciting some smiles from veterans.

Teach your kids – or learn something new yourself

One of the simplest ways to mark the passing of Veterans Day is to use it as an opportunity to learn something new about the people who’ve given so much to our country. On Veterans Day, consider watching a documentary, reading a book, or sitting down for a "based on a true story" movie – and if you’re a parent, consider sharing this task with your kids. A few titles to consider:

Five Came Back (Netflix): This short documentary series looks at the World War II-era contributions of filmmakers like Frank Capra, John Huston and William Wyler, often through the lens of contemporary directors like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro. This is a powerful docuseries, probably best suited to teens rather than youngsters.

The Tuskegee Airmen (HBO): For a fictionalized account of a band of heroic African American U.S. Army Air Corps combat fighter pilots in WWII, turn to this PG-13 TV movie from 1995, which stars Cuba Gooding Jr. and Laurence Fishburne.

Songwriting with Soliders (PBS): For something very different, consider this PBS concert, which saw acclaimed songwriters partner with returning vets to create songs that shared their experiences.

Veterans Day events in Florida

In 2023, the Veterans Day National Committee has selected multiple sites in Florida as official locations for Veterans Day events.