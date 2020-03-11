After surgeries, Rays' Daniel Robertson picking up right where he left off

article

Rays infielder Daniel Robertson is used to challenges. He's always had to fight to earn his way with the Rays, but this spring, it's like starting all over.

Two surgeries in two years has left Robertson in a battle just to make the team.

"[I’m] not taking anything for granted,” Robertson told FOX 13 Sports. "I've done that too much in the past. Kind of come out and just make a statement and show people that it sucks being injured and you try to play through an injury and it doesn't really help your case. It's been good so far."

Robertson is off to a solid spring with the determination to get back to the level he reached in 2018.

"There was a time in 2018 where he was early on playing like our MVP because the versatility and what he was doing, the production at the plate,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash.

With thumb and knee surgeries behind him, Daniel Robertson finally returned to the Rays’ big club back in September and put up very similar numbers (.276) to his best season in 2018 (.262). According to Kevin Cash, he’s picked up right where he left off this spring.

"When you go and work to try and improve and you get quality results right out of the gate, it kind of justifies, solidifies all the hard work you put in the offseason. I think Robby is right there."

"It's just a testament to being healthy,” continued Robertson. "When you're healthy, you can play and do what you’re capable of doing. That was very exciting for me to see because for a while, it was, what’s going on?"

But being a reserve on the bench was humbling.

"It was,” said Robertson. "It was tough watching these guys down the stretch. Being a part of it, but not being as much a part of it as I wanted to, but all that stuff happened last year I can't really control it now. Just looking forward to getting back on track and helping the team win."