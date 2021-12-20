Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards eligible to return from suspension

article

After several injuries and a shutout loss against the Saints on Sunday, the Buccaneers could get some reinforcements.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards both served the final game of three-game suspensions Sunday for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the team is welcoming the pair back.

"It’s in the best interest of our football team," Arians said. "Both those guys have served their time."

Brown has had four touchdown receptions so far this year.

