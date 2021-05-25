Antonio Brown officially re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

article

Nearly one month after announcing 22 of Tampa Bay’s starters will return, it became official Tuesday as Antonio Brown officially re-signed with the Super Bowl champions.

"Every player who scored a point for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City was, famously, new to the team in 2020,"according to the team's statement. "Now every one of those players will also be back with the Buccaneers in their Tom Brady-led offense in 2021."

The Buccaneers announced the move on Twitter, showing Brown with a pen in hand and smile on his face. Last month, the Bucs said Brown agreed to a one-year deal.

On Tuesday, Brown became the 15th unrestricted free agent or potential unrestricted free agent to return to the team’s defense. He is the second wide receiver to re-sign with the Bucs, following Chris Godwin, who received the franchise tag in March.

During the 2020 regular season, Brown had 45 receptions for a total of 483 yards and four touchdowns. During the playoffs, he had two touchdowns.

Not since the '79 Pittsburgh Steelers has a team brought back all 22 starters. The Bucs did that and then some, adding Giovanni Bernard from the Bengals.

By the way, those '79 Pittsburgh Steelers went back-to-back Super Bowl champions, beating the Rams in Super Bowl XIV.