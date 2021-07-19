Baltimore rookie Watkins pitches Orioles to 6-1 win vs Rays

article

Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles tied a season-high with their third consecutive win, 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year old Watkins, making his third start and fourth career appearance, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven. His ERA dropped from 1.74 to 1.65 in 16 1/3 innings.

Watkins was signed as a minor league free agent in February after not pitching in 2020 and spending 2014-19 in Detroit's organization.

He had considered taking a high school freshman team coaching job in Arizona before signing with Baltimore. Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Tyler Wells completed the five-hitter. Baltimore entered 0-6 against the Rays this season.

