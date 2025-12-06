Early morning fire erupts in garage of Fish Hawk home: HCFR

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A fire ignited in the garage of a Lithia home Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Crews responded to the fire on Parkset Drive in the Fish Hawk community, after multiple 911 calls came in, HCFR said. All the residents evacuated the home before crews arrived, HCFR said.



Firefighters battled flames after a fire ignited in the garage of a Lithia home Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire on Parkset Drive in the Fish Hawk community, after multiple 911 calls came in at around 6:30 a.m., HCFR said.

Firefighters contained the flames with hoses, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the two-story home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters searched the home and there were no injuries reported from the fire. All the residents evacuated the home before crews arrived, HCFR said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.