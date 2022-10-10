Behind the scenes look inside FOX Sports' Buccaneers broadcast

Inside two 18-wheelers sits the brains behind the broadcast. Much like the game FOX Sports is broadcasting, there's a well-orchestrated team made up of an 85-member crew.

For 40 years, Artie Kempner has directed and controlled the chaos for NFL games and NASCAR races, The 12-time Emmy Award-winning director literally bounces on a large exercise ball. His job is to make split second decisions.

"In a lot of ways we play defense," said Kempner. "Like we react to what the teams are doing on the field, and then we respond to those situations. The viewer at home gets to experience better than they would anywhere else."

Behind the production comes 20 cameras, miles of wires, and a three person on-air team. Former Cowboy running back Daryl "Moose" Johnson is in his 21st season with FOX, bringing colorful commentary to the broadcast.

"Hopefully, we can give them the how and the why at times," said Johnson. "The biggest thing is when the game is over they don't feel that we got in the way. We were a distraction."

Joe Davis has been calling games for FOX since 2014 and is teamed with Johnson this season as FOX's No. 2 team. The former college quarterback has quickly made a solid connection with Johnson.

Before the broadcast, crew arrives at the stadium. They spend an hour with each team the night before in a production meeting.

Pam Oliver, a former FOX 13 colleague is the third member of this broadcast team. Oliver has covered over 500 NFL games from the sidelines for the last 28 years. She feels the time spent in those production meetings with the teams brings valuable insight to the broadcast.

"You're talking to a guy like Tom Brady and you kind of know what he's going to say, but you try to give us something new," said Oliver.

Days of preparations plays out for the more than three hours of game. When they power down after the game, what signal indicates success?

"My hope is that we do our job really well, so the viewer kind of walks away and goes ‘that was pretty cool,'" Kempner said.