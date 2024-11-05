Blues rally after losing Dylan Holloway to injury to beat Lightning 3-2

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Jordan Kyrou, Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for his 149th career win moving him past Jake Allen for second place in franchise history, just two wins behind Mike Liut’s 151.

Nick Perbix and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning who have lost three straight games.

Kyrou scored his fourth goal of the season 8:51 into the third period to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead.

Toropchenko scored his first goal of the season with 1:35 remaining in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 2-1 after Sundqvist tied the game with his first of the season 7:47 into the period.

Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning defends against Jordan Kyrou #25 of the St. Louis Blues on November 5, 2024 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Takeaways

Lightning: Felt the absence of C Brayden Point who missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Point had three goals and four assists while scoring at least one point in each of his last five games.

Blues: Rallied after losing a key player to injury for the second straight game, after forward Dylan Holloway left the game late in the first period.

Key moment

Holloway left the bench on a stretcher with 1:11 remaining in the first period after being struck in the neck by a puck on his previous shift. As play was stopped for a potential penalty, Blues players were seen motioning and shouting for help. The Blues reported that Holloway was alert and stable and was transported to an area hospital for further observation. Referees Cody Beach and Wes McCauley sent the teams off for the first intermission immediately after Holloway was carted away.

Key stat

St. Louis is 5-4-0 when its opponent scores first after going just 10-29-4 when its opponent scored first last season.

Up next

Lightning: Host Philadelphia Thursday night.

Blues: Host Utah Thursday night.

