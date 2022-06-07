Bolts hope to even the series as they head into Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final

article

Inside Amalie Arena tonight, it's time for the Tampa Bay Lightning to even the score.

The Bolts are down two games to one in the Eastern Conference Final. They need another win to avoid a bigger deficit in the series against the New York Rangers.

The team managed to get back on track during Game 3, thanks to a goal from Ondrej Palat within the final minute. The native of the Czech Republic has a knack for rising to the occasion when the Lightning needed it most.

The 31-year-old’s goal with 42 seconds remaining during Sunday's game beat the Rangers 3-2. It was the 10th playoff game-winning goal of Palat’s career, breaking the franchise record he previously shared with Tyler Johnson. The only active NHL players with more are Joe Pavelski (14), Evgeni Malkin (13), Jonathan Toews (11) and Patrick Kane (11).

"We’ve seen this for years. He is a great kid. He doesn’t say anything. All he does is give you everything he has on every shift," coach Jon Cooper said.

"He’s played up and down the lineup, but he’s got the ability to play that blue-collar game with white collar players and that’s a great trait to have," Cooper added. "He’s been doing it ... and he’s usually the third guy talked about on the lines he plays on. But he comes through."

In a game where Kucherov became the first Tampa Bay player to reach 50 postseason goals, Palat scored his 43rd off a slick backhand pass from his more heralded teammate, who also had an assist on Stamkos’ tying goal early in the third period.

Kucherov, Stamkos and Palat, who increased his point total to 83 in 129 playoff games, share the team lead in goals this postseason with six.

"After the second period, we were pretty calm in the room and we know we were playing pretty good 5-on-5, and we just wanted to keep going, shoot the puck, and eventually we knew we’re going to score, and we did," said Palat, who beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the low right circle.

The Bolts need a lot more defense moving forward. They've given up nine goals in the first two games.

The Lightning outshot the Rangers 52-30, playing with a sense of desperation after losing the first two games of the series on the road.

Cooper said it would be a mistake, though, to assume winning Game 3 has turned the series around.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.