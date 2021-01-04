Brady-led Bucs will face Washington in NFC Wild Card game

article

The field for the Super Bowl chase is set. There are some powerhouses and some pretenders — and a team with a losing record.

The regular season is now officially over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after they brought home another win Sunday, clinching the No. 5 seed in the NFC after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 33-27.

Prior to Sunday’s win, they already clinched a playoff spot. This was the team’s fourth straight win.

Wide receiver Mike Evans broke a record during the game becoming the first-ever NFL player to record 1,000 receiving yards in his first seven seasons. That elation changed in seconds after he ended up hyperextending his knee. He was out the rest of the game.

PREVIOUS: Brady throws for 4 TDs, Buccaneers pull away from Falcons 44-27

Evans’ availability remains uncertain following the regular-season finale.

Quarterback Tom Brady heavily relied on Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, who both delivered. In the fourth quarter, Brady found Brown, who went 30 yards and flipped in for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Brady threw 399 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bucs will visit the nation’s capital when they face the Washington Football Team in the first round of the playoffs Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

