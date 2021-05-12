Expand / Collapse search

Bucs' quest for repeat title kicks off with Thursday night matchup against Dallas

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Breaking down Week 1 of the NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9. FOX 13's Scott Smith breaks down the rest of Week 1.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

While most of the Bucs’ games are on FOX, this matchup will be a Thursday night game on NBC, as is tradition for the champs.

The Buccaneers are famously returning all of their starters from last year’s team. Tom Brady will be taking on a Cowboys squad led by Dak Prescott in his return from last year’s ankle injury.

The Cowboys went 6-10 last season after losing Prescott in Week 5.

The league’s full 17-week schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m.