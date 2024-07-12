Buccaneers remember legendary former coach Monte Kiffin

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Even at 84 years old, the news of Monte Kiffin's passing still came as a surprise all the same to those that called him a friend.

"He was a great friend, a great mentor and he'll be missed, no question about it," said former Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Mike Alstott.

Despite playing on the opposite side of the ball from Kiffin's legendary defense, Alstott still grew to admire the coach who spent 13 seasons with the Bucs.

"We have to understand what he's done for us, so his legacy will live on," Alstott said.

For those who played on his famed "Tampa Two" defense, like former Bucs defensive tackle Brad Culpepper, the news of Kiffin's death came especially hard.

"He was so beloved. And not only was he beloved, but he was a great coach," Culpepper said.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Former coach Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks after being inducted into the Buc's Ring of Honor during half time of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Though Kiffin would go to help architect what is still considered one of the best defensive units in NFL history, his players remember him for much more than his tactical prowess.

"He just had a lot of fun," Culpepper said.

After all, fun was always something Kiffin was down to have.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Former coach Monte Kiffin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during his induction into the Buc's Ring of Honor during half time of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

"He was very extraordinary," Alstott said. "His personality, his excitement, his passion, just for life in general."

It was a passion for life that earned Kiffin a spot in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

And when the news came Thursday night, those that played for and won with Kiffin found comfort with each other.

Monte Kiffin shares a moment with Mike Alstott at Kiffin's Ring of Honor announcement.

Shortly after the news of Kiffin's death broke, Bucs hall of fame linebacker John Lynch organized a Zoom meeting where former players could talk and remember their mentor.

"Everybody was singing his praises and talking about what a fantastic coach he was," Culpepper recalls.

But Kiffin's coaching style lent itself to fun times, too.

"The NFL is not easy. It is extremely hard, but Monte made it fun," said Culpepper.

It was fun that transcended the boundaries of any football field.

And it is the fun times that those who played under Kiffin will remember the most.

