Bucs attention turns to offseason work

Inside One Buc Place, work is underway for the 2024 season.

Veteran players returned, anxious to build on last year's playoff season. The first two weeks of the offseason program consists of strength and conditioning, physical rehab and meetings. Coaches like what they're seeing.

"They're in here everyday," Kacy Rodgers, Bucs co-offensive coordinator, said. "Some of them have never left, which is always good. They're just hungry and want to learn. Now with the draft and free agency, we added some, definitely created some more competition. So I'm really curious to see what this team can do."

The Bucs have lost three defensive starters from last year's team, which gave up the 7th fewest total points in the league. Gone are Shaq Barrett, Carlton Davis and Devin White. Decisions were made for this defense to improve. Bucs co-defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers says for the defense to elevate, it has to start with getting off the field. The Bucs were 22nd in the NFL in 3rd down defense.

"The one thing that is glaring is that you go back through it. Sacks where we finished, rushed defense where we finished, but 3rd down defense, redzone defense was pretty good, but 3rd down defense was our Achilles heal."

The Bucs have been going through the first phase of Organized Team Activities out on the field for the last two weeks and one of their star players has made quite a transformation. The biggest guy on the team, Vita Vea, looks a little different.

"I'm not going to let the 'cat out of the bag', but wait 'til you see him when he comes back. He looks a lot different. I'll just let you see him when he comes back."

Vita heads up a core of returning players, and with the addition of two defensive rookies from this year's Draft class, the Bucs are optimistic that 2024 will be even better.

