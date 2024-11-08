Bucs donate $10K to family of dedicated Mayfield fan killed in car crash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have donated $10,000 to the family of a Baker Mayfield fan who died in a car crash while traveling to Monday's game in Kansas City, according to the Bucs organization.

18-year-old Connor Barba was heading from Norman, Oklahoma to Kansas City on Saturday with his mother, Megan Barnett, when a car veered into oncoming traffic on a two-lane road and struck the car Barba was driving, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Baker Mayfield superfan dies while traveling to watch Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Image)

Police said Barba and the other driver died from the crash, and his mother was seriously injured.

The trip was supposed to be a celebration for the two, after Barnett surprised her son with tickets to watch Mayfield ahead of Barba's birthday.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to Megan and her family as they deal with this heartbreaking loss," Mayfield said in a statement. "I am honored and humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him. As a new parent, this really hits home for me. I realize there are no words that can provide true comfort at a time such as this, but I hope that Megan makes a full recovery and that she draws strength from the outpouring of support she is receiving from around the country."

