Bucs host high school football media day at Raymond James Stadium

Football players from 34 Hillsborough County high school teams had to get used to the bright lights of the TV studio Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a high school football media day in Raymond James Stadium for the first time.

"This experience was great. I mean, wow!" said Plan High School senior wide receiver Jaquez Kindell.

The event included players and coaches from 34 of 35 high schools in Hillsborough County and was livestreamed on Varsity Sports Network.

"It's where everybody wants to be one day," said Michael Clayton, Plant City High's head football coach and former Bucs player.

For Clayton, getting the chance to take his players back to his old stomping grounds was an opportunity he knew his team would cherish.

"Especially being here, kind of puts a bow on everything they see during the week and every day," said Clayton. "Seeing this place is really exciting for them."