Bucs supporting cast lifts team to win over Niners

The Brief The Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-19 Sunday night to improve to 5-1. After leading receiver Emeka Egbuka exited the game with a hamstring injury in the second half, wide receivers Tez Johnson, Kamron Johnson and Sterling Shepard stepped up to lead the Bucs passing attack. They accounted for 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns by the end of the game.



Six games into their season and the Buccaneers' story is starting to resemble something out of a Hollywood script.

With Baker Mayfield, a bona fide MVP candidate, as their leading man, the Bucs have now seen a supporting cast step into the spotlight to help lead the way.

By the numbers:

That was evident when Kamron Johnson took a 34-yard Baker Mayfield pass for his first career touchdown in the NFL.

And that touchdown, also Johnson's first career catch, set the scene for another.

"Five and one is great but 6-1 is better, 7-1 is better, 8-1 is better. We have to keep building," said offensive lineman Graham Barton following the Bucs' 30-19 win over the 49ers.

Dig deeper:

It's a script that ended in victory but one that as written by the Bucs' supporting cast of players as every touchdown scored against San Francisco came courtesy of a player that was not at the top of the depth chart when the season started.

"Huge shout out to everyone who stepped up in place of everyone hurt," Barton said.

"The team just finds a way. It doesn't matter who's up and who's out there."

With the Bucs down Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr and Emeka Egbuka, those injuries left a spot for the understudies to step into the spotlight.

"The thing that I enjoy about this room and this team is the confidence and the trust in the next guy," said rookie receiver Tez Johnson.

Against San Francisco, the "next guy" happened to be the Johnsons Tez and Kamron along with veteran Sterling Shepard.

Together, the three combined for 160 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

What they're saying:

"I'm telling you we just have a lot of them in the stable. And we're not even at full power," Shepard said.

"You never know what can happen," quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

"Those guys stepping up in a huge way, hats off to them for being prepared, not shying away, and not flinching when they're in there."

After the win, head coach Todd Bowles did not have an update on Egbuka's hamstring injury or what his status would be for next week's game in Detroit.