‘Bucs will not be denied at home’: Dick Vitale predicts historic win for Tampa Bay

Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale is calling it now – Tampa Bay will be a "Titletown" after Sunday.

The 81-year-old Sarasota resident told FOX 13 he proved the haters wrong, so far.

"All my buddies in the ESPN that I dealt with they all thought I was out of my mind about beating the Saints, who beat us twice," Vitale explained. "They said I was really wacky to think we could beat the Packers in the cold weather. Now, they tell me no chance with Mahomes."

"Well, you know what," The Bucs fan added, "they’re going 0-3."

In a recent interview with the L.A. Times, Vitale told them the Tampa Bay region is and will be "Titletown U.S.A." However, the newspaper said those living in Los Angeles would likely disagree.

"They said, ‘Well right now it’s the Lakers and the Dodgers-situation,’ Vitale told FOX 13. "Anytime you got a team playing for the Super Bowl on top of having the Stanley Cup winner and having a team that went to the World Series. I mean, if we win this, we’ll be Titletown U.S.A."

Vitale admitted it was quite stressful to watch the Bucs during the playoff games, especially the NFC Championship game against Green Bay.

"Pepto Bismol has my address," he joked. "During the game, when they played the Packers, I told my wife, ‘Get me some Pepto Bismol. It’s getting very tough here, very nerve-wracking."

"We’ll be Titletown U.S.A." — Dick Vitale

On Super Bowl Sunday, Vitale will make sure he has that pink bottle sitting next to him – in a Raymond James Stadium.

"I can’t wait to be there," he said. "I think it will be an exciting time."

He predicts the final score will be a close one, more specifically 38-34 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"When it’s all said and done, Mr. Brady will lead the Bucs and win his seventh Super Bowl championship," Vitale said. "Bottom line: the Bucs will not be denied at home. There is no doubt."

In the end, Tampa Bay fans, and especially Vitale, said it’s an amazing time to be a fan.

"Let’s go Bucs, baby. Let’s go Bucs. Bring home the big Lombardi Trophy," Vitale cheered. "Come on, Brady to Gronkowski. Brady to Evans. Brady to Godwin. Brady to Antonio Brown. Brady to Scotty Miller. Touchdown! The Bucs win. Touchdown! Dramatic-style."

