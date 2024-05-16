Here's how much it could cost to watch every NFL game this season

article

With the release of the new NFL schedule, fans are circling specific matchups on their calendars and making plans to watch their favorite teams this fall on streaming platforms and television networks, and it might get pricey.

Netflix recently signed a deal to broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day this year and has a deal in place for at least two more games in the future.

This latest move now gives the NFL exclusive rights with Netflix, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock.

How much will it cost to watch every NFL game in 2024?

Depending on your streaming services package, if you wanted to watch every game for the NFL regular season, you would pay almost $165 to watch matchups on Netflix, ESPN+, Prime Video, and Peacock.

These are the monthly fees for the streaming services:

Netflix - $6.99/month

ESPN+ - $10.99/month

Prime Video - $8.99/month

Peacock - $5.99/month

YouTubeTV subscribers are paying $72.99 monthly and for the fans who want to watch their favorite team every week on NFL Sunday Ticket, the price tag rises to $349 to watch games in different TV markets, Scripps News reported.

In total, sports fans would pay over $800 to watch every game in the NFL regular season.

How many NFL games are airing this season and where can I watch them?

A total of 272 regular season games are airing on network television and streaming services in 2024, Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s a full breakdown:

CBS -101 games

FOX -101 games

Disney -23 games (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

NBC -22 games (18 Sunday Night Football games, Thanksgiving, Thursday night Sept. 5 season opener, Saturday Week 16, and Peacock)

Amazon -16 games (15 ThursdayNight Football and Black Friday)

NFL Network -Seven games

Netflix-Two games (Christmas Day)

And if it’s not feasible to purchase some, if not all, of the streaming services to catch games this season, fans will have another option to watch sports soon.

In February, the Fox Corporation announced a partnership with fellow media titans Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery for a new joint sports streaming platform .

The unnamed platform will streamline sports content that airs on the networks owned by the three companies, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

