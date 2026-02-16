ZooTampa mourns the death of beloved Florida panther, Lucy, after battle with cancer

article

The Brief ZooTampa is mourning the death of their beloved Florida panther, Lucy, after a long battle with cancer. In 2007, she was found as a tiny kitten in a den, suffering from severe head trauma after being unexpectedly left by her mother. Over the years, Lucy became a global symbol for Florida wildlife.



The ZooTampa at Lowry Park family is grieving the loss of one of its most iconic residents. Lucy, a Florida panther who served as a vital ambassador for her endangered species for nearly two decades, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Zoo officials shared an emotional video tribute that highlighted the "immeasurable impact" she had on conservation efforts and the millions of guests who visited her over the years.

"We knew that when this moment came, we would be at a loss for words," the Zoo shared in a social media post. "Lucy, you were so loved and will be missed."

The backstory:

In 2007, she was found as a tiny kitten in a den, suffering from severe head trauma after being unexpectedly left by her mother.

Lucy was brought to ZooTampa’s veterinary hospital, where she received around-the-clock care. The injuries she suffered didn't allow her to be released back into the wild.

Over the years, Lucy became a global symbol for Florida wildlife. Her likeness has been featured in high-profile locations, including:

A U.S. postage stamp

Digital displays on the Empire State Building

What they're saying:

"Lucy has been able to educate the public by providing them with the rare opportunity to watch a Florida panther grow up before their very own eyes," said Ashley Todd, a member of the hospital team who helped care for Lucy since her arrival.

Despire Lucy's cancer diagnosis several years ago, her caretakers say she continued thriving with guests until her recent health decline.

Big picture view:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says that the Florida Panther is still one of the most endangered mammals.