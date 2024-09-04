Díaz hits a 2-run homer to complete an 8-run 4th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Twins 9-4

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in an eight-run fourth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-4 on Wednesday night.

All eight runs were scored off Louie Varland (0-6), who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to follow opener Ronny Henríquez. Taylor Walls had a two-run single and José Caballero had an RBI single in the inning. The Rays also scored on a pair of fielder’s choice grounders with the infield in and an errant pickoff throw by Varland.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 04: Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on September 04, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Image Expand

Walls picked up his third RBI of the game on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Carlos Santana hit his 20th homer during a four-run seventh for the Twins, who still hold the second AL wild card despite going 5-11 since August 18.

Minnesota’s Kyle Farmer also had a solo homer in the seventh off Tyler Alexander (6-4).

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, a one-time coach for Rays manager Kevin Cash, used an opener for the second time this season against the team that started it. Henríquez gave up one hit in a scoreless inning.

Baldelli said before the game that the move was "just to mess around" with Cash.

Minnesota third baseman Royce Lewis made his first career start and second appearance at second base as the Twins look to increase infield flexibility.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (right hip inflammation) was ejected after striking out in the third inning for Triple-A St. Paul in his second rehab game. ... OF Max Kepler (left knee soreness) missed his third straight game. No timetable for a return has been announced.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo López (13-8, 4.05 ERA) and Rays RHP Taj Bradley (6-9, 4.35 ERA) are Thursday’s starters. After an eight-game stretch where Bradley went 5-0 and allowed two runs or fewer in each start, the right-hander is 0-5 with a 9.85 ERA over his last six outings.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: