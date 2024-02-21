Durant High's Austin White ranks top 10 for 3-pointers

He's known on his team as "Dragon," a nickname earned for his flame throwing shots.

Durant High School senior Austin White is deadly accurate from 3-point range. No one in Florida has hit on more 3-pointers this season, and he ranks in the top 10 in the country, converting on 43% of his shots.

"I'm so close to beating my record, the state record 114," White told FOX 13 Sports. "I'm at 110 right now."

READ: Bucs to host 2024 FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championships for the first time

White hit three 3-pointers in their loss to Winter Haven (68-53) on Tuesday night, leaving him one shy of his record.

Mitch Harley, White's head coach this season, led the Cougars to the playoffs in his first year. It didn't take him long to see the pure talent that White possesses.

"A pure shooter," Harley said. "Can score on all levels of the court. He's active offensively and defensively. He makes his teammates better, which is huge."

One of White's goals before graduating from Durant High was to beat his older brother's school record for career points. He's going to come up short after suffering a serious injury last year just 10 games into the season.

MORE: Mulberry High point guard among country's top scorers

"It happened during practice, I was trying to play defense, and I got hit bad," White said. "My leg ended up hitting the floor and snapping. It was a torn calf and a deep contusion in my knee. I was out for 6 months. I missed a lot of summer ball too."

It hurt his game and his recruiting, but he's rebounded strong and still has an eye on taking his game to the next level.

"I want to play maybe DII and transfer into a Division I my second year, but maybe if I get a DI first year I'm taking it," White said.

Just like he does when he sees his shot. It doesn't take Austin long to know when he's in a 3-point zone.

"First shot, once I hear that first shot go in, I know it's going to be a good game,: White said.

He has had a lot of good games with 259 career 3-pointers, which he didn't know is four more than what his brother's school record was.