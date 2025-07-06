PCSO investigating 'bomb threat' on Allegiant flight after emergency landing at PIE

The Brief An Allegiant flight was forced to land at PIE after a passenger "caused a disruption" on Saturday afternoon. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation and has categorized the incident as a bomb threat. Airport operations have since returned to normal and no injuries were reported.



An Allegiant flight from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Roanoke, Virginia was forced to turn around after a passenger "caused a disruption" on Saturday afternoon, according to Allegiant Media Relations.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation and has categorized the incident as a bomb threat.

Allegiant says that law enforcement met the aircraft and arrested the passenger.

Airport operations have since returned to normal and no injuries were reported.

PCSO says that Flight 1023 declared an emergency and returned safely to PIE at around 2 p.m.

What's next:

Due to FAA-mandated time limits for the crew, the flight will be delayed until a new crew arrives.

