NHC gives potential tropical disturbance higher chance of development

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for an area of low pressure to develop along the Atlantic coast this Fourth of July weekend.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber gave an update Thursday on the potential disturbance.

"We've got this broad area, an upper-level low at this point, but what we're watching for is that developing low-level circulation," Weber said. "It does look like that will start to develop as we go through Saturday right off the east coast of Florida."

From there, regardless of development, the potential disturbance is expected to track northeast along the Carolina coast through the weekend. How close it moves to land is key, according to Weber.

"If it moves a little further to the west, more over land, that will basically shut down any chances of it developing," Weber said.

Weber says if development occurs, it would be a "fairly weak system, just a big mess."

Tampa Bay area weather

FOX 13 meteorologists say rain will continue to move through the Tampa Bay area on and off in the coming days, with a 70 percent chance of rain for the Fourth of July.

Rain coverage is expected to gradually decrease through the weekend into next week.

Rain chances remain high over the next few days before dropping next week, meteorologists say.

