Video: Florida firefighters comfort dogs after car crash

The Brief A Florida woman thanked firefighters for comforting her dogs after they were involved in a car crash. Gabriella Obregon says she will never forget their kindness.



A Florida woman says Palm Beach County firefighters went above and beyond to make her dogs feel safe after they were involved in a car accident.

The backstory:

Gabriella Obregon says she was driving down the Florida Turnpike when her car slipped, and she completely lost control. According to Obregon, the car spun out and hit the highway barrier.

"What scared me most was having my dogs with me. After calling 911 and my parents, I got out of the car and was waiting when a group of Palm Beach firefighters showed up," she recalled.

READ: Cities with the most pet-friendly landlords

Obregon says her dogs, Simba and Aslan, were carried by firefighters to help calm them down once they knew she was not hurt. When the firefighters saw how scared the dogs were, they opened their trucks so they could sit inside away from the noise and traffic.

What they're saying:

"Their job is dangerous and draining, and I know it’s the kind of work that can harden people over time. But these men were the opposite," shared Obregon. "They were selfless, full of heart, and radiated a kind of joy that reminded me there’s still so much good in this world. I’ll never forget what they did for me and my dogs."

READ: Hillsborough shelter over capacity for dogs & cats, adoptions 'desperately needed'

Obregon says the firefighters who helped her were: Jared Skinner, Matthew Poulin, Will Pantoja, and Nick Horn.