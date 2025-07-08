Drone tracks down theft suspect hiding in sewer
BRANDON, Fla. - A man accused of stealing from a store was found hiding in an unusual spot.
On July 4, just after 5:20 p.m., Hillsborough County deputies responded to a retail theft at Brandon Town Center Mall.
Mall security believed the suspect ran into a wooded area.
Using a drone, the sheriff's office was able to provide live video to patrol units. The drone located the suspect emerging from a sewer grate, believing the coast was clear.
Deputies were guided to Ricardo Diaz, 55, and arrested him.
Diaz is facing the following charges:
- Wearing a hood or mask on the property of another
- Felony petit theft
- Resisting an officer without violence
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.