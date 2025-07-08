Drone tracks down theft suspect hiding in sewer

A man accused of stealing from a store was found hiding in an unusual spot.

On July 4, just after 5:20 p.m., Hillsborough County deputies responded to a retail theft at Brandon Town Center Mall.

Mall security believed the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Using a drone, the sheriff's office was able to provide live video to patrol units. The drone located the suspect emerging from a sewer grate, believing the coast was clear.

Deputies were guided to Ricardo Diaz, 55, and arrested him.

Diaz is facing the following charges:

Wearing a hood or mask on the property of another

Felony petit theft

Resisting an officer without violence