Drone tracks down theft suspect hiding in sewer

Published  July 8, 2025 10:00am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
A man accused of stealing from a store was found hiding in an unusual spot.

BRANDON, Fla. - A man accused of stealing from a store was found hiding in an unusual spot.

On July 4, just after 5:20 p.m., Hillsborough County deputies responded to a retail theft at Brandon Town Center Mall. 

Mall security believed the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Using a drone, the sheriff's office was able to provide live video to patrol units. The drone located the suspect emerging from a sewer grate, believing the coast was clear.

Deputies were guided to Ricardo Diaz, 55, and arrested him.

Diaz is facing the following charges:

  • Wearing a hood or mask on the property of another
  • Felony petit theft
  • Resisting an officer without violence

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

