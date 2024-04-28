Erick Fedde stars as White Sox sweep Rays with 4-2 victory

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Sunday for a sweep of their three-game series.

Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend.

Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night’s 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs.

Fedde (2-0) allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings. He departed after Harold Ramírez’s RBI double, and Jordan Leasure got two outs for his first career save.

"I don’t think I’ve been out there for the ninth in a big league game, maybe even the eighth," Fedde said. "It was good one. It meant a lot because our bullpen had gone through a lot the last two days. Just a big one for the team to keep the good vibes going. It was a great win for the team."

Fedde was 6-13 with a 5.81 ERA for Washington in 2022, and then he spent last season in South Korea. He went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA for the NC Dinos.

"There’s always thoughts in the back of the head of ‘Is it still going to play here. Is it still going to work out?’" Fedde said. "But I think it’s just proof of such a different player I am now."

The White Sox earned the team’s first three-game sweep since June 2-4 versus Detroit.

Issac Paredes homered for the Rays (13-16), who have dropped six of seven.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes (17) celebrates with designated hitter Austin Shenton (54) after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Chicago White Sox on April 28, 2024 at Guarant Expand

Tampa Bay was swept for the first time since it lost three in a row at Texas from July 17-19. It fell three games below .500 for the first time since it was 5-8 on April 15, 2021.

"We all know we did not have a good month. We have to take advantage of these three losses and hopefully this will get us going a little bit, take this and learn from it," first baseman Yandy Díaz said through a translator. "I think it is just being a little more relaxed. Everyone has put a little pressure on themselves including myself."

Paredes hit his seventh homer in the fourth, but Chicago responded with two runs in the bottom half on two-out RBI singles by Robbie Grossman and Danny Mendick.

The White Sox had a chance for more, but Rays shortstop Amed Rosario made a nice backhanded stop on Korey Lee’s grounder for the final out.

Benintendi tacked on a two-run single in the eighth against Manuel Rodríguez.

Rays starter Zach Littell (1-2) allowed eight hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Rays outfielder Jose Siri was back in the lineup after he was removed from Saturday’s loss due to a lack of hustle.

Manager Kevin Cash didn’t like Siri’s effort when he chased down Jiménez’s double in the third. Cash said they had moved on from the incident.

"As soon as it happened, it is over with," Cash said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Díaz was back in the lineup after he missed Saturday’s loss after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Friday. ... RHP Pete Fairbanks, who is on the 15-day injured list with a nerve-related issue, is scheduled to see a specialist in North Carolina. Fairbanks is throwing and is symptom-free, according to Cash.

UP NEXT

Rays: Begin a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday night.

White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (1-4, 6.37 ERA) starts Monday night against Minnesota.

