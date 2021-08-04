Tampa teen Erriyon Knighton places fourth in 200-meter final, but loved ones are still proud

article

A Hillsborough High teen was going for his first medal but came up just short. Either way, he made his loved ones back home proud of his track to the Olympics.

Erriyon Knighton ran the men's 200-meter final in Tokyo and was just 0.09 seconds short of his personal best and one spot away from a bronze medal.

"I hope to see him in the next Olympics…and tearing it up in the next couple of years," said his former track coach, Earl Garcia. "I'm extremely proud of him."

In less than three years, he went from running track at his high school to becoming an Olympian.

"That doesn’t happen," said Hillsborough High School football coach Earl Garcia. Knighton also played football, but his gifts on the track were undeniable.

In June, he broke Usain Bolt's 200-meter record for athletes under 18. It something he is proud of, but his coaches said it doesn't go to his head. They said he puts in the work and is extremely talented.

Just a few weeks after the record-breaking run, he landed a spot on Team USA, becoming the youngest runner to make Team USA since 1964.

PREVIOUS: From Tampa to Tokyo: Hillsborough High teen becomes youngest runner to make Team USA in decades

On Tuesday morning, Knighton cruised into first place during the semi-final heat for the men's 200-meter race, immediately qualifying for the final on Wednesday. He finished with a time of 20.02 seconds.

At Hillsborough High School, this is just Knighton's third year in track. He initially got into the sport to help with his speed in football. However, along the way, it became more clear: Knighton was a track star in the making.

"During my sophomore year of high school, I was running times that college people are running in their senior year," Knighton told FOX 13 before he headed to Tokyo. "I was like 'I can do something bigger than just football."

He won't get much rest after the Olympics are over. He'll return to the Bay Area to start his senior year of high school.