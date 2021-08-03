Tokyo Olympics: Tampa teen Erriyon Knighton wins semi-final heat, moves onto 200-meter finals

article

The youngest track-and-field athlete to join Team USA in decades sped past his competitors in the men’s 200-meter run Tuesday and finished first.

As Erriyon Knighton cruised the finish line, he looked over his shoulder, observing where the other racers were located. He finished with a time of 20.02 seconds and will advance to the final.

The top two runners from each semi-final heat move onto the finals.

Wednesday, Knighton will run for gold.

At 17 years old, he is the youngest male track Olympian for the U.S. since Jim Ryun in 1964.

In June, Knighton broke Usain Bolt’s 200-meter record for athletes under 18 just weeks before he landed a spot on Team USA.

At Hillsborough High School, this is just Knighton's third year in track. He initially got into the sport to help with his speed in football. However, along the way, it became more clear: Knighton was a track star in the making.

"During my sophomore year of high school, I was running times that college people are running in their senior year," Knighton recalled. "I was like 'I can do something bigger than just football.'