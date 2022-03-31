'Excited for this opportunity': Todd Bowles talks new role as Bucs head coach

New Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles took in the moment alongside his wife and two of their three children. The 58-year-old officially became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13th head coach in franchise history.

"We’re going to get the train moving the right away. I’m excited for this opportunity," Bowles said.

This is Bowles' second shot at being a head coach, having spent 2015-2018 with the New York Jets. The last three years, he served as the Bucs Defensive Coordinator under Bruce Arians.

Bowles also played eight years in the NFL, having won a Super Bowl in 1987 with Washington.

"The defensive side of the ball knows me pretty good. I’m sarcastic despite you guys thinking I’m quiet, I’m probably the most talking **** talking guy on the field," he joked.

He'll lead one of the most diverse coaching staffs in the NFL and be among six active minority head coaches. He credits coach Arians for promoting diversity.

"Being a person of color, you want to get hired off your ability, but as a kid to see people in these place and in these job, it gives hope to a lot of people," Bowles said.

Bowles also thanked his family Thursday for their support. His oldest son was not able to attend, he's off playing football at Rutgers. He said his wife was shocked when he got the ultimate promotion.

"She couldn't believe it," he said.