Former Rays player Brandon Guyer empowering others in MLB

This week has been one former Tampa Bay Rays player Brandon Guyer has had circled on his calendar for a while.

"Just driving up here there were so many memories," Guyer said staring at an empty Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

This, after all, is the week Guyer got to return to the Trop and returned to the team that gave him his shot in the big leagues.

"They [the Rays] gave me the chance," Guyer said. "They traded for me from the Cubs and gave me that opportunity to play in the big leagues, something that I'll forever be grateful for."

Making his Major League debut with the Rays in 2011, Guyer would hit his first career home run in his first career at bat on the road at Camden Yards.

For the next five seasons, Guyer would be a staple in the Rays' outfield.

Retiring in 2020, Guyer couldn't stay away from the game forever and found his way back to the big leagues this season.

"It wasn't my goal to get back to the big leagues," Guyer admitted. "I know I'm here right now, but it wasn't like I was working hard, so I can get back here. It just kind of happened."

These days, however, Guyer is less concerned with defensive runs saves and more concerned with the players he can help save.

"There's so many athletes, so many ball players, out there that struggle with this side of the game," Guyer said.

Transitioning from a ball player to a mental strength coach, Guyer has spent the last three years teaching athletes across the country how to deal with the mental highs and lows the game.

"When that happens, something beautiful happens," Guyer said. "Their highs get higher, and they still have lows, because they're humans playing a very hard game, but their lows are higher."

This season, Guyer started working with the Los Angeles Angels and brought three very important three words to the club.

"Saying 'bring it on' when you're out of your comfort zone, when you feel fear or anxiety, is a complete game and life changer," said Guyer.

Guyer believes in those three words so much that he wears sweat bands and wristbands with them embroidered into the fabric. And during his career, Guyer had to tell himself to "bring it on" often.

Now, he is passing it on.

"And not just in baseball, but in life, as well," Guyer added.

Since retiring, Guyer has taken his message of empowerment to college and professional teams across the country as his life has transitioned from the batter's box to a whole new realm.