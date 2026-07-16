Suspect accused of brutally beating, disfiguring man at Bartlett Park arrested for attempted murder

The Brief A man faces attempted murder charges following a violent St. Petersburg park attack on July 6. Police say the suspect repeatedly struck a victim who was lying on a picnic table bench before stealing items from his backpack. The victim suffered severe head injuries and facial disfigurement.



Courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department

St. Petersburg police arrested a 49-year-old man for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly beat a victim at a local park and stole from his backpack.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

A man faces severe felony charges following an early morning assault in a local park. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, D'eauary Thurman approached a man lying on a picnic table at 6:30 a.m. in Bartlett Park, located at 2000 Seventh St. S.

Police say Thurman punched, kicked and stomped on the victim's face. The victim suffered severe head injuries and a disfigured face from the attack. Before leaving the area, Thurman went through the victim's backpack and stole something, according to SPPD. Authorities arrested Thurman and charged him with robbery and attempted second-degree murder.

Bartlett Park assault details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the injured man. The exact items stolen from the backpack also remain undisclosed by investigators.