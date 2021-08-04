Future is bright for Bay Area Olympians

On the final Wednesday of the Tokyo Olympics hope and optimism circled the Hillsborough High school auditorium as students and teachers cheered on classmate Erriyon Knighton in the Men's 200 Meter Final. They were hoping for a medal, but it just wasn't in the cards.

The 17-year-old Knighton finished 0.19 seconds shy of bringing home a bronze medal. Disappointment replaced hope and optimism, but that was outweighed by pride.

"He made us proud," Knighton's sprinting coach Jonathan Terry told FOX 13 Sports over Zoom. "From football to hockey to baseball to now track and field, [he was] a part of our championship DNA in Tampa Bay"

"I'm so proud of his accomplishments, and what he's done in a short time," Hillsborough Track and Field coach Joe Sipps also told FOX 13 Sports. "He just started running track three years ago"

While one Bay Area phenom made his hometown proud, another made his triumphant return. Freshly minted two-time gold medalist swimmer Bobby Finke was in St. Petersburg signing autographs and taking pictures after his unexpected Olympic success.

"I went in not really even expecting to medal," Finke said.

Finke came from behind in both the 800- and 1500-Meter Freestyle events. The Florida Gator swimmer admitted he didn't know he had that in him and is now anxious to get back to work and learn what else he's hiding from himself.

"I don't think I've come close to reaching my potential," Finke said. "I'm just excited to start working really hard again with all my teammates, and clubmates, and just getting back in the pool, and get at it again."

Whether it's Finke or Knighton not yet scratching the surface of their abilities, it's clear the future is bright for these two young Olympians.

"We're going to see a documentary about this kid one day," Terry said of Knighton. "We're just proud of him."