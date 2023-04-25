Garcia, Astros hand Rays 1st home loss of season, 5-0

article

Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ 14-game, season-opening home winning streak, 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who were shut out for the first time this season and fell to 20-4 overall.

Garcia (2-2) struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position.

Tampa Bay entered outscoring its opponents 157-64. The Rays were held homerless for the second consecutive game after going deep 48 times during an MLB-record 22 straight games with at least one homer to begin a season.

Mauricio Dubón doubled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games and scored to start a five-run inning off Drew Rasmussen (3-2).