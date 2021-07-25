Google rolls out new web game for Tokyo Olympics

Want to compete for the gold but didn’t get invited to participate in the Tokyo Olympics? Google has a way to make you feel like an athlete.

The tech company unveiled its latest interactive web experience, Doodle Champion Island Games.

The game features a calico feline named Lucky. She explores Champion Island where she must compete in seven sports to get collect seven scrolls. Sporting events include tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, artistic swimming, climbing and a marathon.

The web game was made in partnership with Tokyo-based STUDIO4C.

Google has rolled out similar gaming experiences for previous Olympics.

Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened last Friday night with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

"Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different from what all of us had imagined," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "But let us cherish this moment because finally we are all here together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

