Florida bettor clinches whopping $6 million payout thanks to last second-field goal: 'Largest win ever?'

A bettor in Florida just raked in a whopping $6 million in what a sportsbook is calling one of the largest wins ever – and it's all thanks to the Houston Texans' last-second field goal to seal their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Hard Rock Bet, a Florida-based sportsbook that re-launched last week, announced the monster bet on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday as the nail-biter of a game dwindled down to its final minutes. At the time of the original post, the bettor's $500,000 was on the line.

With just 5 seconds left in the game and the score tied up at 27, Matt Ammendola kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to seal the Texans' 30-27 victory – and a lucky someone's $6 million payout.

Here's a look at the bettor's same game parlay:

Devin Singletary over 51.5 rushing yards

Devin Singletary anytime touchdown

Over 45.5

Texans to win

"Largest (same game parlay) win ever?" Hard Rock Bet posted alongside the winning slip. "Who else cooked us?"

Singletary rushed for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.

Hard Rock Bet is currently the only legal online sports betting platform in Florida since its relaunch last week.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida said it's offering limited access to existing and returning customers in Florida to test the platform, a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.