Jason Pierre-Paul excited to return to Bucs on practice squad

The Brief The Bucs signed pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad. He played four seasons in Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2021. Pierre-Paul is 36 years old and will turn 37 on January 1.



There was a familiar face back on the practice fields at One Buc Place on Tuesday morning.

Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sidelines during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Family Reunion:

"It's almost like when you haven't seen your favorite cousin in so many years," Jamel Dean said. "It almost feels like that right now."

That's because former Buccaneer Jason Pierre-Paul is wearing the red and pewter again. Tampa Bay signed him to the practice squad. The outside linebacker played four seasons with the Bucs, compiling 33 sacks from 2018 to 2021. He was on Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV roster.

"I am excited," Jason Pierre-Paul said. "Glad to be here. Glad to be working with the guys again."

The team is certainly glad to have someone with his pedigree back in the fold. Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote calls him his "favorite all-time player." They wanted more juice, and they think they've got it.

"It wasn't just for the outside linebackers," Foote said. "[He's] a guy that can bring some of the intangibles that we cannot bring as coaches that I think he can help."

In order for him to help, at 36 years old, the Super Bowl champion needed to stay active, and he says he's been training every day to make this day finally happen.

Intense Training:

"As far as the training, and I've been doing a lot of training with my personal trainer, he doesn't stop, he trains every day," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm like, 'Yo, in football you get a break.' He's doing the best job of it, and we kept it going, and I think he got me in the best shape -- I won't say in my whole entire career, but damn near. I just think staying in shape was one of the main keys and just not giving up."

This Thursday, December 11, marks the two-year anniversary of the last time JPP ever suited up in an NFL game. It was in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans. He understands it's been a while, but he always envisioned playing football again.

What they're saying:

"Not once in my head was I like, 'I'm not going to play football again,'" Pierre-Paul said. "If I didn't play this year, you know, I was going to try next year."

However, this year, he cares more about helping other guys reach their potential more than any stats he can put up.

"We have four games left, but I'll make the best of it getting to know each and every one on the team and try to connect with them some way somehow, whether it's eating with them or talking about life goals or something," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm going to be able to connect with the guys on the team."

This team is exactly where he wants to be.

"It's an opportunity given, and I'll make the best of it," Pierre-Paul said.

What's next:

Foote says they will continue to evaluate Pierre-Paul on the practice squad over the next few weeks before they elevate him to the 53-man roster.