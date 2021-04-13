Jeanie Seaver: Champion with a cause

U.S. Amateur Pool Champion Jeannie Seaver went undefeated in her first-ever shot at the sport’s most prestigious amateur women’s title.

"I think I was just more consistent than anybody else in grinding it out," said Seaver. "Because it is a grind. Hour and hours of just waiting for the next match."

Not only did this sharpshooter not lose a game, but she also ran the table in the championship 9-ball match, meaning she sank nine-straight shots to beat her opponent at Stroker's Billiards in Palm Harbor, which has hosted this national event since 2009.

She had a home table advantage.

"I think so because I do know the tables by now," laughed Seaver, who move to the Tampa Bay area a year ago.

Seaver is a former professional player who put her pro career aside in 2009 to become an oncology nurse. Her career didn't keep her from moonlighting in billiards.

"It's the pleasures of small motions, you can kind of say," said Seaver. "The curving off of each ball, if you hit it hard or soft."

From becoming a champion to being a champion for a cause, Jeanie put her talents right to work with a fundraising pool tournament for a friend with cancer. Her friend that just happens to be the most famous female player to play the game -- The Black Widow -- Jennette Lee.

Lee has lived in Tampa for the last five years.

They raised $32,000 for the two-day tournament in Carrollwood.

"The pool community came together for this thing," said Seaver. "We had players from all over the world sending in videos and wishing her well. It was very exciting."

Seaver is planning for one more fundraising event May 8-9 at Stroker's.

For winning THE amateur title, Seaver earns one more shot at playing as a pro.