Tampa's 'Black Widow' takes on cancer with 'amazing resolve'

Most know Jeanette Lee by her nickname: The Black Widow.

"That Black Widow nickname came from the way she devoured her opponents while playing them," explained Lee’s manager, Tom George.

George started a fundraiser for Lee after she was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. It is likely terminal.

"She made it very clear the thing that was bothering her the most in her head was the well-being of her three minor children should she pass," he said.

Lee has called Tampa home since 2015. She runs a local franchise of the American Poolplayers Association, essentially billiard leagues. They've been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Lee is, of course, most well known for her professional career. She was the top-ranked female during the 1990s, often appearing on ESPN. She's also a member of the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame.

"A case can be made easily that she was not just a billiards star, she was a general sports star," George said.

Advertisement

And now the Black Widow is facing her toughest challenge yet -- a dire diagnosis, with so much on the line.

"Jeanette’s resolve is amazing. She is a bulldog. Bulldogs want to be like her," George added.

LINK: For more information on the fundraiser for the Black Widow, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/jeanette-lee-legacy-fund



