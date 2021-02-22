Expand / Collapse search

Tampa's 'Black Widow' takes on cancer with 'amazing resolve'

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Most know Jeanette Lee by her nickname: The Black Widow. 

"That Black Widow nickname came from the way she devoured her opponents while playing them," explained Lee’s manager, Tom George.  

George started a fundraiser for Lee after she was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer.  It is likely terminal. 

"She made it very clear the thing that was bothering her the most in her head was the well-being of her three minor children should she pass," he said. 

Lee has called Tampa home since 2015.  She runs a local franchise of the American Poolplayers Association, essentially billiard leagues. They've been severely impacted by COVID-19. 

Lee is, of course, most well known for her professional career.  She was the top-ranked female during the 1990s, often appearing on ESPN.  She's also a member of the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame. 

"A case can be made easily that she was not just a billiards star, she was a general sports star," George said. 

Failed spinal surgery won't stop world billiards champ Jeanette 'The Black Widow' Lee
slideshow

Failed spinal surgery won't stop world billiards champ Jeanette 'The Black Widow' Lee

From 2020: Billiards seems like a fun quarantine activity, so one might think legendary pool player, and Tampa resident Jeanette Lee would be having the time of her life.

And now the Black Widow is facing her toughest challenge yet -- a dire diagnosis, with so much on the line. 

"Jeanette’s resolve is amazing. She is a bulldog. Bulldogs want to be like her," George added. 

LINK: For more information on the fundraiser for the Black Widow, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/jeanette-lee-legacy-fund


 