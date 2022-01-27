Full interview: Kiermaier preps for spring training with UT baseball

Kevin O'Donnell caught up with the Tampa Bay Rays' most popular player for an exclusive interview to discuss the current MLB lockout, his trade rumors, the plug being pulled on the split city plan with Montreal and the outlook with the Rays in 2022.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier gets his pre-spring training work in with the University of Tampa's baseball team.

Kiermaier joins the Spartans for workouts every January and he has become a fixture with UT during this time of the year. Watch his full interview above.