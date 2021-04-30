KJ Sails' son, King keeping him motivated

KJ Sails may be one of the more marquee names to represent the University of South Florida Bulls in the NFL draft. However, as a fourth to seventh-round projection, Sails won't likely hear his name called until the final day of the draft.

"I'll have my family to take my mind off things," the former Bull told FOX 13 Sports "They're pretty fun so they'll get my mind off of it, but I'll most definitely be nervous."

After being a star for the Bulls defense, KJ is prepared to have to fight for any roster spot.

"I've been an underdog all my life," Sails said. "I've had to fight for everything I've had for all my life, and this is no different."

As the father of a three-year-old boy named King, KJ already has someone else for whom to provide. That said, pre-draft training motivation is not a problem.

"I kind of like to have him with me because when I look at him it's like 'OK, it's time to go,'" Sails said.

This is nothing new. King was born during Sails' sophomore year at North Carolina before he transferred to USF. He credits King for elevating him as a player and a person.

"He added a little bit more dog to me," Sails admitted. "He definitely helped me get to where I am today."

King also gives his perspective as a young father.

"Win, lose, or draw, King was in the locker room with me," Sails said. "When I looked at him, I just smiled. This is life."

So even if Sails goes undrafted and has to fight in training camp for the very last roster spot, King makes it all gravy.

"He doesn't know about wins and losses. He just knows that I'm his dad, and he loves me," Sails said. "That's all you can ask for, and that's all a kid wants is love. I'm blessed to have him in my life."