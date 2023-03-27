Last Spring Training swings gives Rays young prospects a crack at the Majors

article

Rays prospects Cooper Kinney and Mason Auer both know they're heading back to the minors to continue developing this season, but for now, they're soaking in this one final chance to play with Major Leaguers.

"It's something you dream about as a kid," said Cooper Kinney, Rays 2021 first-round pick. "I'm glad to get his opportunity. It's going to be a blast. I just want to go out there and have fun, said Mason Auer, Rays 2021 5th-round pick. "Whatever happens is up to them (Rays front office). Just do the best that I can."

Kinney and Auer are just two years removed from the Major League Draft but are quickly working their way through the minors. Kinney, the Rays 24th ranked prospect, will play for the Rays Single-A team in Charleston. Auer, the Rays 8th ranked prospect, is moving up to Montgomery, the Rays Double-A club this season. The Rays are excited about their futures.

"There's adjustments that you need to make along the way that you could only learn by having a different level, a different challenge, said Rays G.M. Peter Bendix. "So it's not something we rush, but we're excited for both guys."

For these young Rays, if they could pick any team to take the field against, it would have to be the New York Yankees.

"I'm just going to try to get my pitch and hit it so, said Auer. "You know I'm just going to have fun. I'm just going to compete and do my best, said Kinney. "So what I've got."

While both would like to see, Spring Training continue. How about Rays manager Kevin Cash? Is he glad that the Grapefruit League season has come to an end?

"Yes, laughed Cash. "Put the camera down, and I can give you another answer."