Live updates: Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already made history as the first team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium. Tonight, they are trying to become the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. We’ll have updates here from in and around the stadium.

UPDATE 6:40 PM:

The Chiefs won the toss and defer, so the Bucs take the field first. They're unable to move the chains, meaning a thee-and-out for their first drive.

UPDATE 6:30 PM:

A B-52, B-1B, and a B-2 just flew over the stadium, moments after the Buccaneers and Chiefs were introduced.

Devin White and Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

UPDATE 6:00 PM:

A half-hour from kickoff and the 25,000 or so fans are making theit way into the stands. Most seats, though, are filled with cutouts.

Fans sit in the stands among cardboard cutouts before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

UPDATE 5:05 PM:

The Buccaneers say tight end Cam Brate and receiver Antonio Brown, who were listed as questionable, have indeed been cleared to play. The Bucs will have no significant players out for injury reasons.

